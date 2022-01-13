Left Menu

Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles to headline Coachella 2022

After two years of cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Music Festival has its sight set on April 2022 and has locked in its headliners for the event

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:02 IST
Coachella Ferris Wheel (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After two years of cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Music Festival has its sight set on April 2022 and has locked in its headliners for the event: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish. As per People magazine, Styles, Eilish and West were confirmed as headliners for the two-weekend concert series taking place from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in Indio, California.

Other notable singers slated to take the stage in the event are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, Phoebe Bridgers, Swedish House Mafia and 88Rising's Head In The Clouds Forever. Travis Scott had previously been scheduled to perform at Coachella but was reportedly removed after his Astroworld festival left 10 dead and hundreds injured in November 2021.

The Coachella music festival was delayed and then cancelled numerous times over the course of the pandemic. The festival was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 and then postponed to October, followed by another postponement to April 2021 before it was cancelled yet again in light of health and safety concerns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

