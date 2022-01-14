Jake Gyllenhaal recalls awkward first meeting with Brad Pitt

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal says he accidentally hit the door while greeting Brad Pitt during his first meeting with the star.

The actor said he was nervous but the Oscar-winning star was cool about the gaffe.

''I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes. I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door,'' Gyllenhaal told W for its 2022 Best Performances Series, recalling the 2002 film ''The Good Girl''.

''He (Pitt) said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right'. He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange,'' the actor recalled.

