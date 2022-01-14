Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday.

Beineix came to prominence with his first film, "Diva", in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie "Betty Blue", starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

