Left Menu

Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:29 IST
Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP
  • Country:
  • France

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday.

Beineix came to prominence with his first film, "Diva", in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie "Betty Blue", starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-French daily COVID infections above 200,000 for second day running

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022