'Suits' co-star Patrick J Adams slams Meghan Markle critics

Actor Patrick J Adams recently slammed internet users for criticizing Duchess of Sussex - former 'Suit' star Meghan Markle. While Adams isn't one to regularly post on social media, the 40-year-old 'Suits' star decided to speak out on Thursday, with a big request for haters talking about his former co-star, Meghan Markle.

"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things," he wrote on Twitter. "1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you bots," Patrick continued adding hashtag-- "#BotBetter."

As per E! News, it's unclear what specifically caused Patrick to speak out publically. Many royal followers have noticed a plethora of unkind tweets directed at the Duchess of Sussex over the years. As one user commented, "A good comment on the botification of negativity on #MeghanMarkle and #HarryandMeghan." Patrick played Meghan's on-screen husband, Mike, on 'Suits' from 2011 to 2019. He was also invited to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

For the unversed, the actor has stood up for the royal family member on many occasions, including soon after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the CBS special, both Harry and Meghan discussed the reasons behind their 2020 royal exit. While the couple received support from millions of viewers, others were unkind, leaving Patrick motivated to speak out.

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world. But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," he tweeted on March 5, as per E! News. (ANI)