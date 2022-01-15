Left Menu

Kohli steps down as Test captain

His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.The 33-year old had recently quit as T20 captain and was later sacked at ODI captain by the BCCI.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:11 IST
Virat Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell by quitting Test captaincy following the unexpected series defeat against South Africa.

Kohli was appointed Test captain back in 2014 when M S Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

''Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief,'' Kohli wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter, taking everyone by surprise. His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

The 33-year old had recently quit as T20 captain and was later sacked at ODI captain by the BCCI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

