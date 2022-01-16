Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar to remain under supervision of doctors for few more days

Giving a health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, her doctor on Sunday shared that the megastar will still remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), under the supervision of doctors for a few more days.

16-01-2022
Lata Mangeshkar to remain under supervision of doctors for few more days
Image Credit: ANI
Giving a health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, her doctor on Sunday shared that the megastar will still remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), under the supervision of doctors for a few more days. The Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. The 92-year-old star is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating the veteran singer said that "Lata ji is still in the ICU, she still that is why she is kept under the supervision of the doctor in the ICU." "Lata ji will remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last. No one is allowed to meet."

The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

