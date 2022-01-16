Egypt's Suez Canal revenues expected to hit $7 bln in 2022, says chairman
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues are expected to hit $7 billion in 2022 versus $6.3 billion in 2021, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq television on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, Osama Rabie said that a project to expand parts of the Suez Canal was expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Suez
- Egypt
- Asharq
- Suez Canal Authority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daily COVID cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia
Suez Canal revenues hit all-time record at USD 6.3 billion
Houthis seize 'hostile' vessel off Yemen which Saudis say carried medical equipment
Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships -newspaper