Egypt's Suez Canal revenues expected to hit $7 bln in 2022, says chairman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:59 IST
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues are expected to hit $7 billion in 2022 versus $6.3 billion in 2021, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq television on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Osama Rabie said that a project to expand parts of the Suez Canal was expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023.

