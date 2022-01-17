Left Menu

Noted lyricist Alleppey Ranganath passes away at 73

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 17-01-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 00:41 IST
Noted lyricist Alleppey Ranganath passes away at 73
  • Country:
  • India

Noted lyricist and director Alleppey Ranganath passed away late Sunday night, family sources said.

He was 73. Ranganath was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the medical college hospital here. The eldest among six children of Alappuzha Vezhappra Kunjukunju Bhagavathar and Gana Bhushanam M G Devammal, Ranganath has directed 42 plays and 25 dance dramas.

He wrote and composed music for a play by the Kanjirapally People's Arts Club at the age of 19 and first composed music for the song Hosanna from the 1973 film, Jesus.

Ranganath recently wrote 10 keerthanas, composed in Carnatic music, based on Bible verses.

He had also penned numerous Lord Ayyappa devotional songs and received this year's Harivarasanam Award.

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022