He has influenced many generations: Adnan Sami mourns Pandit Birju Maharaj's demise

As the news of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj's death broke on Monday morning, singer Adnan Sami expressed his heartfelt condolences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 08:30 IST
Late Pandit Birju Maharaj (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji."

Sami described Pandit Birju Maharaj as "an unparalleled institution." "We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.May he rest in peace," he added.

An exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India, Pandit Birju breathed his last on Monday at his residence in Delhi. He was 83. As per reports, Pandit Birju Maharaj suffered a heart attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

