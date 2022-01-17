Birju Maharaj: Politicians and industry colleagues remember Kathak 'giant', 'rare artiste'

Condolence messages poured in from all quarters for legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj, with President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi leading tributes as political leaders, the film fraternity and people from the performing arts world remembered Kathak's greatest ambassador.

Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died at his home in New Delhi in the early hours of Monday. He would have been 84 next month.

According to his granddaughter, Ragini Maharaj, the Kathak maestro died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing 'antakshari' after dinner when he suddenly fell ill.

The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.

"We took him to hospital immediately but we could not save him," she said. President Ram Nath Kovind said the demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marked the ''end of an era''.

''It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers,'' the president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his death is an ''irreparable loss'' to the entire art world.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance a special recognition world over. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief,'' the prime minister said on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said his death is a ''huge loss'' to the world of performing arts.

''... My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the contribution of the Kathak maestro to the field of Indian classical dance is ''unparalleled''.

Actor Madhuri Dixit, who trained under Birju Maharaj and most memorably performed ''Devdas'' song 'Kaahe chhede mohe' under his guidance, said he was a legend but had a ''child like innocence''. ''He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and 'Abhinay' but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes.

''He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace,'' Dixit tweeted. BJP MP-actor Hema Malini, who is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, took to Twitter and penned an emotional note on Birju Maharaj's demise.

''The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj, Kathak exponent par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles till he breathed his last. I always admired and respected him as a giant of the medium of Kathak and will miss his presence on the firmament of dance,'' the 73-year-old actor wrote.

Director Anil Sharma worked with Birju Maharaj for his hit Partition drama ''Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'' and recalled how the maestro was thrilled to choreograph a thumri in the 2001 film titled ''Chanda Aaye Taare Aaye''. Sharma told PTI he was eager to collaborate with the veteran again on ''Gadar 2'' but it will now ''remain just a dream''. ''He had exceptional artistry and a vision to pull it off... He would rarely work in films but he was thrilled to choreograph for us.'' Kamal Haasan, who trained under the maestro for ''Vishwaroopam'''s song 'Unnai Kaanaathu', remembered Birju Maharaj as an ''unparalleled dancer''. The Kathak legend was honoured with the National Award for best choreography for the song.

On Twitter, Bhansali Productions mourned his passing as the banner shared stills from the songs of ''Devdas'' and ''Bajirao Mastani'', the films for which the legend trained Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone, respectively.

''Today, we are extremely saddened and heartbroken by the loss of an incredible talent, Pandit #BirjuMaharaj. Your legacy inspired us and so many. ''Recalling the moments, we had the pleasure to have you on board with us, we'd just like to say - thank you, for being a part of our journey and for allowing us to be a small part of yours. It goes without saying but dancing to Kathak will never be the same again,'' the production house, owned by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tweeted. Saroj maestro Amjad Ali Khan said his passing away was a personal loss for him.

''The passing away of Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era for Indian dance and Kathak. For me it's been a personal loss. He was loved immensely by my family and his memories live in our hearts forever. The heavens will dance for him today and everyday! May he RIP.'' Sitar player Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the late sitar virtuoso Pt Ravi Shankar, said she was ''devastated'' to hear of the passing of Birju Maharaj. ''One of the greatest artists I've ever witnessed and one of the sweetest men I've ever known. This is a huge loss to the Indian classical artists fraternity and my thoughts are with his loved ones,'' she tweeted.

Kuchipudi exponent Raja Reddy said, ''I am very sad. I know Birju Maharaj since 70s. When we -- Raja Reddy and his wife Radha Reddy -- came to Delhi first time he was there in the Kathak Kendra, teaching and performing... He dedicated his entire life for the Kathak dance.'' Singer Durga Jasraj, daughter of the late Pandit Jasraj, called his death ''a monumental loss to Indian performing arts''.

