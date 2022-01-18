Left Menu

Bihar guv, CM express grief over the death of Pandit Birju Mahraj

Bihar Governor said that Birju Maharaj brought for Indian dance and art a special recognition from across the world and his death is an irreparable loss to the art world. Kumar condoling the death of the great kathak dancer said that the country has lost a legend of performing arts.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 00:08 IST
Bihar guv, CM express grief over the death of Pandit Birju Mahraj
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several leaders have expressed their grief over the death of kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday. Bihar Governor said that Birju Maharaj brought for Indian dance and art a special recognition from across the world and his death is an ''irreparable loss to the art world.'' Kumar condoling the death of the great kathak dancer said that the country has lost a legend of performing arts. “His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. He was given the national level art award by the Government of Bihar in 2013. He has been an inspiration to artistes.” Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha too condoled the Kathak master's demise. “Pandit Birju Maharaj left behind him the tradition and legacy of Kathak, a dance form synonymous with his name. His death is an irreparable loss to the art world,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022