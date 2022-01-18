Left Menu

Betty White's assistant shares one of comedian's final images on 100th anniversary

On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant Kiersten shared what could be one of the last photos taken of the Hollywood icon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:23 IST
Betty White (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to E! News, taking to Betty's Facebook page on January 17, Kiersten posted a picture of the comedian wearing a bright green patterned jacket, paired with white pants, as she sat in a floral-print chair.

She wrote, "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place." The assistant said the snap of Betty was taken on December 20 and she believes it is one of the final photos ever taken of her.

'The Golden Girls' star died at her Los Angeles home at age 99 on December 31, just a little over two weeks before what would have been her milestone birthday. According to her death certificate obtained by E! News, Betty died of a cerebrovascular accident or a stroke. She suffered the stroke six days before she died.

Tributes poured in from the likes of Debra Messing, Andy Cohen, LeAnn Rimes, Ellen DeGeneres, Mario Lopez, Seth Meyers, Viola Davis, Katie Couric, Reese Witherspoon, Kristin Chenoweth and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

