Kiara Advani treats fans to glimpse into her exquisite tropical getaway

Actor Kiara Advani never fails to take the internet ablaze whenever she posts something on her social media handle. The actor, on Tuesday, treated fans to a glimpse into her recent Maldives vacation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:30 IST
Kiara Advani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani never fails to take the internet ablaze whenever she posts something on her social media handle. The actor, on Tuesday, treated fans to a glimpse into her recent Maldives vacation. The 'Kabir Singh' actor shared an IG reel compiled of photos and videos of herself enjoying the best time in the Maldives.

From running by the seashore to enjoying a sunbath with an exquisite tropical backdrop, her video had it all. The alluring post garnered more than eight lakh views and thousands of comments from fellow celebrities and fans.

While several fans appreciated her for sharing the beautiful post; many dropped comments wondering if her rumoured boyfriend--actor Sidharth Malhotra was also around. "Where is Sidharth?" wrote a fan.

Another commented, "Sidharth k foot marks hain waha pahle se" A third social media user wrote, "Post The Pictures That u have taken with Sid."

For the unversed, on the occasion of Sidharth's 37th birthday, Kiara had shared a picture from their film 'Shershaah' and tagged him as "dearest one." "Happy happy dearest one," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji to the caption.

The duo is has been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet. Recently, the two were headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year there. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

