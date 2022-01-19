Trends Rewind Contest Celebrates Trending Songs Of 2021

Contestants win phones, watches & many more prizes from the contest that was hosted by celebrities like Karan Kundrra, Shefali Jariwala, Arisfa Khan. 19th January’22, Mumbai: With celebrating the zeal and contentment of 2021 International hits, a unique contest was announced on reels to rewind the International trends of 2021. The year 2021 saw some internationally acclaimed songs becoming the hottest possessions on social media via reels. These tracks included 'In Da Getto', 'Jalebi Baby, 'Harleys in Hawaii', ‘Heat Waves', 'Peaches' and many other songs. Celebrities and influencers like Karan Kundrra, Shefali Jariwala, Arishfa Khan, Xorem Golay, RJ Raghav, Mehr Panchal, Baby Kiara Nautiyal, Siddhi Prasanna, Dhwani, Dharti Singh amongst other influencers had hosted the contest on their respective Instagram handles by posting reels on their favourite trending song. Making it the hottest contest alert on social media. Keeping the musical craze going, the new contest 'Trends Rewinds' invited netizens to upload reels or remix them with the host. Participants were asked to use the hashtag #trendsrewind and tag the host and @universalmusicindia by using the top trending songs of 2021. This unique initiative invited their fans and social media lovers to showcase their talent and win big with the impressive gifts that were at stake. The entries were summoned by 15th Jan'22, and winners have been announced on 17th Jan'22. The winners have won exciting prizes like the latest smartphones, smart watches and many more exciting gifts. Listeners can also revive the trending songs of 2021 by streaming the Trends Rewind playlist specially curated on Wynk Music. 'Trends Rewind' is an initiative by Universal Music India in partnership with Wynk Music & Dot Media Solutions Private Limited.

