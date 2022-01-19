Left Menu

'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season 5

Michael Burnham and her companions are set to be back with more adventures as the much-loved sci-fi series 'Star Trek

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 19:06 IST
'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season 5
A still from 'Star Trek: Discovery' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Michael Burnham and her companions are set to be back with more adventures as the much-loved sci-fi series 'Star Trek: Discovery' has been greenlit for a fifth season. As per Deadline, 'Star Trek: Discovery' has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of the series which is streaming on Paramount plus, will return with new episodes on Thursday, February 10.

The current season picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain's chair in a live-action 'Trek' series. Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other 'Trek' series, Season 4 finds the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening to destroy life throughout the galaxy. The event is so catastrophic that it pulls together worlds that are in the Federation and outside of it.

Along with Martin-Green, the season 4 stars Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland 'Book' Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Filmmaker David Cronenberg is also reprising his role as the mysterious Federation operative named Kovich. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers on the show, and Paradise is the series' showrunner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022