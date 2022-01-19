French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.
Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan in 2017, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.
"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.
