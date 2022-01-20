Left Menu

Talent shows have always been special for me : Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy to make her TV debut with a talent show.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:03 IST
Talent shows have always been special for me : Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy to make her TV debut with a talent show. "Talent shows have always held a special place in my heart, and I always wished to be a part of one. I am glad to make my television debut with 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan' and connect with so many talents from across the country. It is amazing to listen to their inspirational stories and there is so much one can learn from them," she said.

Parineeti will be seen judging 'Hunarbaaz' along with filmmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' is all set to start on Colors from January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022