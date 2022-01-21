Geeta Basra tests positive for COVID-19

Actor and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra has contracted COVID-19. On Friday, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis.

"After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote on Instagram Story. Alongside the update, she posted a picture of her resting on her bed.

For the unversed, Geeta, who is best known for her role in Emraan Hashmi's 'The Train', tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The two have a daughter named Hinaya and a son named Jovan. (ANI)

