Joshua Jackson to star as male lead in 'Fatal Attraction' series

Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson has been signed on as the male lead in the 'Fatal Attraction' series at Paramount Plus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 09:47 IST
Joshua Jackson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian-American actor Joshua Jackson has been signed on as the male lead in the 'Fatal Attraction' series at Paramount Plus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. He will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex's part.

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," said Nicole Clemens, president of original scripted series at Paramount Plus. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation," added Clemens.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) is writing and will serve as showrunner on 'Fatal Attraction', which is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will touch on the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. She has executive produced the project with Kevin J. Hynes, with whom she shares a co-story credit, and Amblin Television's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson is coming off Peacock's limited series 'Dr. Death', for which he earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination. The former 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Fringe' star's recent TV credits also include Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere', Showtime's 'The Affair' and Netflix's 'When They See Us'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

