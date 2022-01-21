American actress-singer Mary Millben marks exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Marking the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 due to threats and killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, American actress and singer Mary Millben has said that her prayers are with the community as many continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones, homes and cultural presence.

Every year, displaced Kashmiri Pandits hold several events in different parts of the world to commemorate the exodus of the community from the Kashmir Valley, recognising the resilience and noble spirit of the community.

In India on Wednesday, they observed January 19 as the 'Holocaust Day' to mark the exodus of their community members from the Valley in 1990 due to threats and killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

American actress and singer Millben, 39, in a statement posted on Twitter, said that, marked the "Exodus Day" and said that her prayers are with the community.

"Religious persecution continues to escalate across the world. Today we remember the horror of Exodus Day - the exile of Kashmiri Pandits due to genocide and ethnic cleansing from Kashmir at the hands of Islamist terrorists. My prayers are with the Kashmiri Pandit community as many continue to mourn the loss of loved ones, homes and cultural presence," Millben said.

"As a global citizen and woman of faith, my voice and platform will always stand for you, religious freedom and global policy that protects and preserves the exercising of faith. The persecution of Christians, the rise of antisemitism and hate towards Jews, genocide against Hindus and others continues today. I challenge Americans and global citizens to not grow complacent on these evils," she said.

Over the past couple of years, Millben has become highly popular in India and among Indian-Americans after she sang India's National Anthem and devotional song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'.

Millben, who is also known as America's "National Anthem Singer", has performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for three consecutive US presidents - George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, international royalty and world leaders.

She shares a deep love for and very intimate relationship with India, the Indian-American community and Indian communities across the world.

India was first introduced to her artistry during the 2020 celebration of India's 74th Independence Day – a virtual performance of India's National Anthem broadcast in the US, India and across global TV and digital platforms.

This performance, now viewed by millions across the world, catapulted Millben's friendship with India, according to a statement.

