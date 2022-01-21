Left Menu

Remo Dsouza mourns the death of his brother-in-law

The untimely demise of his brother-in-law Jason Watkins has left choreographer Remo Dsouza and his family in utter shock.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 16:10 IST
Remo Dsouza mourns the death of his brother-in-law
Remo Dsouza with his late brother-in-law (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely demise of his brother-in-law Jason Watkins has left choreographer Remo Dsouza and his family in utter shock. Taking to Instagram, Remo posted a picture with Jason Watkins and wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace."

Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday, said police. The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him dead on arrival. A day ago, Jason Watkins's sister Lizelle mourned the loss of her brother, sharing emotional notes on Instagram Stories, one of which she later deleted. The post said: "Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you."

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022