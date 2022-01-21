Left Menu

Comedian Amit Tandon to come up with show 'Goodnight India' on TV

Comedian Amit Tandon is all set to come up with a show titled 'Goodnight India'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:45 IST
Comedian Amit Tandon to come up with show 'Goodnight India' on TV
Amit Tandon . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Amit Tandon is all set to come up with a show titled 'Goodnight India'. Excited about the show, Amit said, "Delighted to start this journey with Sony Sab TV! There is a huge market in our country which craves clean comedy. Something that they can enjoy with their families without having to worry about jokes that have the potential to drive an awkward vibe within their living rooms."

According to him, 'Goodnight India' will provide "wholesome entertainment to you and your family without getting dirty with comedy." "We aim to bring back the era of comedy before slapstick became a thing and the only source of laughter on the TV was natural and clean humour. I hope the audience likes what we have in store for them," he added.

The show will be out soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022