Berlin International Film Festival back with live screenings

After conducting virtual screenings last year, the Berlin International Film Festival is now back with live screenings.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:10 IST
Logo of Berlin International Film Festival (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After conducting virtual screenings last year, the Berlin International Film Festival is now back with live screenings. The festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50 per cent and without any parties or receptions, Variety reported.

Films by auteurs Claire Denis, Hong Sangsoo and Rithy Panh are part of the lineup in competition at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. The 2022 selection spans 18 movies, seven directed by women. Artistic director Carlo Chatrian discussed the thematic throughline of "human and emotional bonds" across the selection, with the family unit serving as a key focal point in a number of movies. More than half are set in the present time, and two are within the pandemic era.

The upcoming edition of the film festival is scheduled to start from February 10-20. (ANI)

