No data has leaked from Co-WIN portal: Health ministry
The Union health ministry Friday asserted that no data has leaked from the Co-WIN portal and the entire information of people is safe and secure as this digital platform does not collect either the address of a person nor the RT-PCR test results for Covid vaccination.
''There have been several media reports claiming that the data stored in Co-WIN portal has been leaked online. ''It is clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform,'' the ministry said in a statement.
''It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct, as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination,'' the statement said.
