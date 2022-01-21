'A Christmas Story' sequel in works at Legendary, Warner Bros

Left Menu

The Holiday cult classic 'A Christmas Story' has been greenlit by Legendary and Warner Bros, with Peter Billingsley back to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker.

Still from 'A Christmas Story' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Holiday cult classic 'A Christmas Story' has been greenlit by Legendary and Warner Bros, with Peter Billingsley back to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. Deadline confirmed the news that the sequel will premiere on HBO Max, with 'Airplane' star Julie Hagerty playing Billingsley's mother.

The cult classic follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic. The script of the project was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show banner. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.

The project is set to go on floors at the end of February in Bulgaria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

