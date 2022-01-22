Left Menu

Enola Holmes 2 completed filming & might arrive in summer 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:13 IST
Enola Holmes 2 completed filming & might arrive in summer 2022
Image Credit: Netflix / Enola Holmes
  • Country:
  • United States

The mystery film Enola Holmes based on the first book in the young adult fiction series of the same name was released on September 23, 2020. Although it was originally planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures, but the distribution rights to the film were picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving positive responses and reviews from critics Enola Holmes 2 is announced by Netflix.

Netflix has already declared that the filming for Enola Holmes sequel is officially complete. They released a behind-the-scenes clip of Louis Partridge wrapping his scenes. But the release of Enola Holmes 2 is still a mystery. Fans are eagerly waiting for its air date.

Meanwhile, fans are given the 'first clue' of 'Enola's next great adventure' to enjoy until the series to release.

In the clip, Louis Partridge wraps his scene and the cast and crew members are giving him a round of applause, with one of the crew members saying, "That is a picture wrap on Louis!" the clips also showed one of the co-worker saying, "Well done, Louis." Well done, indeed!

What could be the storyline of Enola Holmes 2?

The storyline for Enola Holmes 2 is yet to be revealed, however, the base story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Who are returning in Enola Holmes 2?

Justice League star Henry Cavill is returning to play Sherlock in the sequel to Enola Holmes. During the announcement of the follow-up film, it was officially confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown will play Enola. Louis Partridge will also reprise his role as Tewkesbury, who was established as a love interest for Enola in the first film. Some other returning cast members include AdeelAkhtar as Lestrade and Susan Wokoma as Edith.

Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), AbbieHern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) have joined the cast.

When can Enola Holmes 2 be released?

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Enola Holmes 2, but as the filming has wrapped up, seemingly it will premiere in 2022. Enola Holmes 2 could get a summer 2022 release date.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

Also Read: Better Call Saul's Odenkirk, Seehorn & Esposito to attend PaleyFest LA: Discover the full list below!

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022