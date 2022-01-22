Enola Holmes 2 completed filming & might arrive in summer 2022

The mystery film Enola Holmes based on the first book in the young adult fiction series of the same name was released on September 23, 2020. Although it was originally planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures, but the distribution rights to the film were picked up by Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving positive responses and reviews from critics Enola Holmes 2 is announced by Netflix.

Netflix has already declared that the filming for Enola Holmes sequel is officially complete. They released a behind-the-scenes clip of Louis Partridge wrapping his scenes. But the release of Enola Holmes 2 is still a mystery. Fans are eagerly waiting for its air date.

Meanwhile, fans are given the 'first clue' of 'Enola's next great adventure' to enjoy until the series to release.

In the clip, Louis Partridge wraps his scene and the cast and crew members are giving him a round of applause, with one of the crew members saying, "That is a picture wrap on Louis!" the clips also showed one of the co-worker saying, "Well done, Louis." Well done, indeed!

The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming! Until it premieres, enjoy this first clue to Enola's next great adventure pic.twitter.com/I8DecmKGnF — Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2022

What could be the storyline of Enola Holmes 2?

The storyline for Enola Holmes 2 is yet to be revealed, however, the base story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts.

She travels to London to find her missing mother. The flower cards left by her mother reveal secret messages and lead to hidden money, which Enola uses to escape disguised as a boy. On the train, she finds the young Viscount Tewkesbury hidden in a travel bag. The story ends up on a thrilling adventure, pairing up with a runaway lord as they attempt to solve a mystery that threatens the entire country.

Who are returning in Enola Holmes 2?

Justice League star Henry Cavill is returning to play Sherlock in the sequel to Enola Holmes. During the announcement of the follow-up film, it was officially confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown will play Enola. Louis Partridge will also reprise his role as Tewkesbury, who was established as a love interest for Enola in the first film. Some other returning cast members include AdeelAkhtar as Lestrade and Susan Wokoma as Edith.

Additionally, David Thewlis (the Harry Potter series), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), and Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), AbbieHern (The Pact), Gabriel Tierney (Endeavor), and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast) have joined the cast.

When can Enola Holmes 2 be released?

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Enola Holmes 2, but as the filming has wrapped up, seemingly it will premiere in 2022. Enola Holmes 2 could get a summer 2022 release date.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series.

