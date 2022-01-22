Better Call Saul’s Odenkirk, Seehorn & Esposito to attend PaleyFest LA: Discover the full list below!

PaleyFest LA, the star-studded television showcase with screenings and celebrity interviews has released its schedule for the 39th annual television festival, which will take place at the Dolby Theater from April 2 to April 10, 2022. PaleyFest LA will feature Q&As with the casts and creative teams of the series. Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito will attend the show.

'Saul Goodman might only be the `World´s 2nd Best Lawyer´- but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?!' said Peter Gould, executive producer of the 'Breaking Bad' spinoff and a festival participant, in a statement.

Vince Gilligan, Creator and Executive Producer, Peter Gould, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) of Better caul Saul will be present in the conversation and Q&A. the program will happen in Saturday, April 9, 7:00 PM PT.

Many other series and their selected cast members will attend the PaleyFest. This includes 'Superman & Lois' with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth, `Bitsie´ Tulloch; Ghosts' with Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and 'The Neighborhood' with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold.

The list also includes 'Hacks,' Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins; Cobra Kai,' Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Courtney Henggeler; 'Riverdale,' KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes and 'Emily in Paris,' Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

The Paley Center for Media's annual television festival is a chance for fans to be in the same room with the stars of their favorite programs. The festival was held virtually in the past two years due to the pandemic, but it is returning to live events in 2022.

