Navya Nanda proudly flaunts her white hair

Netizens are in awe of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda as she flaunted her greys with great elan in the latest Instagram pictures. Taking to the social media application, Navya, on Saturday, dropped a few pictures of her in a saree. But what caught everyone's attention was her caption and how she didn't shy away from revealing her white hair.

"ft. my white hair," she captioned the post. Reacting to the images, Navya's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan sent her a hug via an emoji.

"Love the way you flaunt your greys. You are beautiful," a social media user commented. For the unversed, Navya, 25, is a graduate of Fordham University. She is currently working on several social causes. (ANI)

