Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides face as paparazzi click her leaving eatery with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together in Mumbai on Friday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:54 IST
Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving the same restaurant together in Mumbai on Friday night. Shutterbugs, on Friday night, spotted Palak and Ibrahim leaving together after a speculated dinner date at a restaurant in Bandra.

The pictures and videos of the two are going rounds on the internet. Palak looked uber cool as she donned a red tank top, with ripped jeans paired with white sports shoes. Ibrahim opted for a casual look as he donned a black t-shirt beneath a brown jacket paired with black jeans and white shoes. In a viral video, Ibrahim could be seen waving at the shutterbugs while entering the car but Palak, on the other hand, could be seen hiding her face as the photographers tried to click her. This event has given fire to the rumours that the duo is dating.

Social media users also commented on the viral posts "Does that mean they are dating?!" a user wrote.

Another wrote, "They'll look really good together." A few followers also questioned why Palak was hiding her face if there was nothing scandalous.

"If they are friends, what is she ashamed of?" a social media user wrote. While a user also commented, "She is hiding because mummy (Shweta) will scold her."

Palak Tiwari has just entered the showbiz. She shot to fame after her recently released hit music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Harrdy Sandhu. Meanwhile, Ibrahim had recently returned to Mumbai from Delhi where he was working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

