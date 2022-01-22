'Live your dreams, trust yourself,' says Mrs World 2022's National Costume winner Navdeep Kaur

Navdeep Kaur, who won the Costume Round at the Mrs World 2022 competition held in Nevada, Las Vegas, recently spoke about her experience of winning the honour and urged people not to lose their individuality, live their dreams and trust themselves to attain success. Speaking to ANI, she said her "experience was absolutely great".

"I learned much more than what I had hoped for, the exposure I got is incomparable and this journey of mine was once in a lifetime thing," she said. "Competing with 50 countries and representing mine was an achievement in itself for me. This was a very honourable thing for me. I tried to participate in the best manner possible and kept a keen eye on everything. My competitors, who were more of my friends, we all had a very good bond with each other and we learned a lot from each other," she added.

The advice that she wanted to give to all the people who want to achieve something was self-belief. "Live your dreams, be yourself and trust yourself. Self-love is very important, as the moment you start loving yourself and understanding that you are important, nothing can stop you. Never lose your individuality," she said. Navdeep had bagged the Best National Costume award at the Mrs World Pageant for her Kundalini Chakra-inspired attire, which beautifully depicted India's cultural aspect on the global platform. The golden attire comprised a huge serpent head and snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane.

"My costume was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, which is a Sanskrit word that means coiled snake. Our body has 7 chakras and the Kundalini Chakra is known as the awakening, Basically, the Kundalini awakening is the form of energy that starts from the spine and comes out of the crown. My costume was inspired by this concept. This has been derived from the feminine energy and how we awaken it inside us," she said. Navdeep also spoke about how she came up with her unique costume, "I was blessed to get in touch with Eggie Jasmin, an Indonesian artist. He made sure the concept on which I had to work, the concept of being unique and coming up with an idea, which actually could represent the culture and the heritage, the ideology behind the yogas and asanas that we do. That is when we sat together and brainstormed."

"My organization, Mrs India Inc, Eggie Jasmin and myself, we had months of discussion and that is when we came up with this concept of Kundalini Chakra which eventually proved to be a very nice and unique topic to work on," she added. Navdeep further talked about the different sub-titles that are presented at the Mrs World pageant, "There were various sub-titles awarded to people from different nationalities at the Mrs World pageant. Some of them were Best national costume, Inspired National costume, there were four categories in this. Apart from that, there was also a congeniality award, which was won by Mrs. Jordan, among other sub-titles."

Revealing the best moment of hers during the world-renounced pageant, she said, "I lived each moment to the fullest as all of them were very important for. But, if I have to choose then it would be when I wore the national costume and stepped onto the stage, that feeling was fire and I will never forget it." The moment when Navdeep decided to participate in the pageant was at a time when she was completely content in her life both professionally and personally, but she says, "I wanted to challenge myself and go outside my comfort zone and that is when I decide to participate."

When asked about the challenges she might have faced in getting what she achieved, Navdeep said, "Diamonds cannot be polished without friction and gold cannot be purified without fire, so unless and until you face challenges it's not possible for you to actually come out and outshine. I feel privileged and grateful that my challenges paid off." Navdeep, who has been a personality development trainer and bank employee, said that her family is the best blessings that she could ever get, "I have a wonderful daughter, a supportive husband and parents of both mine and my husband, have all stood by me and given me that support and confidence that I can achieve anything and everything that I want in life."

Navdeep lives every moment and takes life as it comes. She says "one day at a time is the concept that I live by," and added that she's "ready for all challenges coming ahead in life." She worked as an assistant manager at a private bank before entering the world of beauty and fashion. She won the title of Mrs India World in October 2020. She is also a doting mother to a 5-year-old child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)