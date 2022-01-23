Maricel Soriano joins cast of rom-com 'Re-Live'

Maricel Soriana, one of the Philippines' most awarded actors, is set to star in Rain Valdez’s feature directorial debut ''Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader''.

The upcoming trans-led romantic comedy is penned by Rachel Leyco and Valdez and the duo also feature in it as sisters Rochelle and Rowena, respectively. According to Variety, Soriana will play the role of their mother in the movie. The story centres on Rowena, a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion’s ''do-over week''. Rowena’s plan to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader falters when her mother's cancer begins to worsen, and she learns to value the family she left behind.

“Having a legendary Filipino actress like Maricel Soriano strengthens our commitment to telling our stories from our authentic experiences and for our Filipinx diaspora,” Leyco and Valdez said in statement. “Now more than ever, this empowers us to further highlight our communities at a time when visibility must be taken to new heights to fight against the rise of anti-trans and anti-Asian violence,'' they added. Jhett Tolentino will executive produce the project in association with Shant Joshi’s Fae Pictures.

Production will start in November in Hawaii and Guam.

