Vicky Kaushal nails Monday car jam session singing 'Blue Theme' track

Get your Monday morning motivation to head to work from none other than Vicky Kaushal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:06 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Get your Monday morning motivation to head to work from none other than Vicky Kaushal. The actor, who is currently working with Sara Ali Khan for a yet-to-be-titled film, headed to work singing to 'Blue Theme' song from Akshay Kumar's film 'Blue'.

Vicky could be seen enjoying the song in full swing, which is sung by Blaaze, Raqeeb Aalam, Sonu Kakkar, Jaspeert Singh, Neha Kakkar and Dilshad. The music is composed by A R Rahman. Fans poured in love in the comments section.

"Always full of josh," a social media user wrote. "We need jamming sessions with your wifey also," another added.

Vicky also shared the video on his Instagram Story and added a cross next to "Blue" and a tick next to "Baluuu". Earlier today, Sara Ali Khan had shared a video on her Instagram Story from their early morning shoot at Narmada Ghat, Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

