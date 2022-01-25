Left Menu

Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in Amazon's holiday film 'Red One'

According to Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:40 IST
Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in Amazon's holiday film 'Red One'
Chris Evans Image Credit: Flickr/ by gdcgraphics
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel star Chris Evans is set to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios' upcoming holiday movie ''Red One''. According to Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of the production at Seven Bucks Productions. The film is said to be a "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre." Jake Kasdan is directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Morgan. Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. Kasdan will produce via his banner, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson. Makers are planning to shoot the movie sometime this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022