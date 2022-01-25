Harry Bradbeer to direct "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine" adaptation

British filmmaker Harry Bradbeer will tackle the feature film adaptation of author Gail Honeyman’s bestselling book ''Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine''.

Bradbeer, best known for directing critically-acclaimed series ''Fleabag'' and Netflix hit ''Enola Holmes'', will helm the project for MGM and Reese Witherspoon's banner Hello Sunshine, reported Deadline.

Georgia Pritchett, who has written for hit series such as ''Succession'' and ''Veep'', will adapt Honeyman’s book, published in 2017.

The novel, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide, tells the story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine who goes from living a lonely life to realising the only way to survive is to open your heart. ''Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine'' will be produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Emily Ferenbach will serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)