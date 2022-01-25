Left Menu

Harry Bradbeer to direct "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine" adaptation

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine will be produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:27 IST
Harry Bradbeer to direct "Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine" adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

British filmmaker Harry Bradbeer will tackle the feature film adaptation of author Gail Honeyman’s bestselling book ''Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine''.

Bradbeer, best known for directing critically-acclaimed series ''Fleabag'' and Netflix hit ''Enola Holmes'', will helm the project for MGM and Reese Witherspoon's banner Hello Sunshine, reported Deadline.

Georgia Pritchett, who has written for hit series such as ''Succession'' and ''Veep'', will adapt Honeyman’s book, published in 2017.

The novel, which has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide, tells the story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine who goes from living a lonely life to realising the only way to survive is to open your heart. ''Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine'' will be produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Emily Ferenbach will serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022