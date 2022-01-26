Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford, Lingard condemn anti-Semitism after picture with UK rapper

"I'd like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behaviour of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community," Rashford tweeted. "I truly believe that tackling anti-Semitism in and outside of the game requires a greater level of attention and should very much form part of the game's anti-racism stance." Wiley had apologised for his actions two years ago and said he was not a racist.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:37 IST
Marcus Rashford Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have said they do not condone any form of discrimination after a photo of them with controversial British rap artist Wiley drew criticism. Wiley, who had his Twitter account suspended after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments on his social media accounts in 2020, posted the photo on Instagram before deleting it.

The Jewish Chronicle newspaper published the picture, which it said was taken in Dubai on an unconfirmed date. "I'd like to reinforce that I do not and will not condone discriminative language or behavior of any kind aimed at the Jewish community or any other community," Rashford tweeted.

"I truly believe that tackling anti-Semitism in and outside of the game requires a greater level of attention and should very much form part of the game's anti-racism stance." Wiley had apologized for his actions two years ago and said he was not a racist.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

