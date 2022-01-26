Rich folk art, handicraft shine in Karnataka's R-Day tableau

From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicrafts was on grand display at the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday. A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted out of Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlight of the tableau which was based on the theme -- 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The tableau also featured Kamaladevi Chhatopadhyay, the acclaimed freedom fighter from Karnataka, who is also hailed as the 'mother of traditional handicrafts in India'. She is seen offering 'baagina' that includes a sandal box, peacock-shaped lamp pots, banana fiber bags from Sandur among others. Terracota, sandalwood carving and the art of ivory carving is unique to Karnataka and the state government was making special efforts to ensure that the 55,000 artisans in the state get access to markets in this digital age, officials said. Karnataka was the only state from southern India whose tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade. The tableau showcased 16 traditional handicraft products that have received the Geographical Indicator tag. The coastal traditions of the state also find a place on the tableau in the form of Yakshagana models and bronze face masks used in 'bhootha aradhane' (devil worship). The tableau has been designed by a team of 100 artists led by art director Shashidhar Adapa. A minute-long special song eulogising the state's folk arts and craft has been composed by music director Praveen Rao.

