Left Menu

'Rang De Basanti' clocks 16 years

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Rang De Basanti' has completed 16 years since it was released in theatres.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:22 IST
'Rang De Basanti' clocks 16 years
Poster of 'Rang De Basanti' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Rang De Basanti' has completed 16 years since it was released in theatres. Marking the special occasion, Sharman Joshi, who played an integral part in the hit film, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script.

"Revisiting the script on the 16th anniversary of this epic film. So proud of being a part of this film. What a time we had," he captioned the post. The film, which also featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth, revolved around the journey of a group of close friends and highlighted the need to question the authorities.

The film also paid tributes to freedom fighters like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022