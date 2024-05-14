"Kashi residents committed to ensuring PM Modi's thumping victory in LS polls...": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the residents of Varanasi (also known as Kashi) were committed to ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory with a record margin of votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Dedicated to the service, happiness and prosperity of 140 crore Indians, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi for the Lok Sabha elections today. The residents of Kashi are committed to ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory with record margin of votes. Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange!"

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the nomination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after filing the nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seats for the third time, said that it is an "honour" to serve the people of this "historic seat," adding that in the coming times, the pace of work will get faster.

"Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X. He further said that he was honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today.

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin. PM Modi, the sitting MP and BJP's candidate, filed his nomination papers at the district magistrate's office. Varanasi will go in for polling in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination of the Prime Minister.The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi.

This will be the most anticipated contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.PM Modi won the constituency with a resounding majority in both the 2014 and 2019 general polls.This time he is facing Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who is the opposition INDIA bloc's joint nominee against the Prime Minister. The UP Congress chief, Rai, was also fielded by the Congress against the PM in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but he finished third both times.In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. (ANI)

