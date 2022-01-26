Steve Carell, John Krasinski reuniting for Paramount's 'If'

Left Menu

Good news for all 'The Office' fans as the iconic sitcom's stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski are all set to reunite on-screen for Paramount's upcoming family movie 'If.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:37 IST
Steve Carell and John Krasinski (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Good news for all 'The Office' fans as the iconic sitcom's stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski are all set to reunite on-screen for Paramount's upcoming family movie 'If.' As per Variety, apart from Carell and Krasinski, 'Roots' actor Louis Gossett Jr., 'Minari' breakout star Alan Kim, and 'The Walking Dead' actor Cailey Fleming have also been added to the cast.

They will join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw. Krasinski will also write, and direct the film alongside portraying a key role in it.

The official logline has yet to be revealed by the makers, but the story is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will produce 'If' via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds will also produce via his company, Maximum Effort. George Dewey will serve as an executive producer.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

