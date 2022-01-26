Left Menu

NBC orders pilot for Shaun Cassidy's 'Unbroken'

NBC has given yet another pilot order to veteran writer-producer-singer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television's rodeo drama 'Unbroken'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:43 IST
NBC orders pilot for Shaun Cassidy's 'Unbroken'
Shaun Cassidy (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

NBC has given yet another pilot order to veteran writer-producer-singer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television's rodeo drama 'Unbroken'. As per Deadline, this marks the latest pilot order for veteran writer-producer Cassidy who has seen multiple of them go to series, including ABC's 'Invasion'.

Written and executive produced by Cassidy, 'Unbroken' is about three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California who make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022