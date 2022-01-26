Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends 'perfect afternoon' with BFFs

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday afternoon spent some quality time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:04 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday afternoon spent some quality time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita. Glimpses from their get-together were shared by Malhotra on his Instagram handle where the celebrity fashion designer posted a couple of pictures of them, in which the stars could be seen posing for the camera.

He captioned the post as, "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial missing you @therealkarismakapoor." The post garnered more than 17,000 likes within an hour of being shared and several fans of the celebs left heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

