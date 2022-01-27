Left Menu

Red Velvet JOY unveils photos for Calvin Klein Performance

K-pop group Red Velvet's JOY released new valentine photos.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:45 IST
Red Velvet JOY unveils photos for Calvin Klein Performance
Calvin Klein. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], January 27 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Red Velvet's JOY released new valentine photos. A global lifestyle fashion brand 'Calvin Klein Performance' released JOY's Valentine Holiday special photos on the 25th.

Under the theme of modern and sweet, JOY showed off her various outfits from Calvin Klein's performance line. She wore sweatshirts and dark-blue bootcut jean, completing a simple but stylish point outfit. The photos were taken with a monotone color concept, and in the photos, JOY shows her natural, comfortable, and stylish outfits.

JOY is starring in JTBC's TV series 'The One and Only,' which has been airing since December last year. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022