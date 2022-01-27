Claire Danes boards FX limited series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Actor Claire Danes are the latest star to join the cast of the limited series ''Fleishman Is in Trouble'', set up at FX.

The limited series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's New York Times bestselling debut novel, according to Variety.

Danes, who won two Emmys for her role as Carrie Mathison in Showtime's ''Homeland'', joins Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the cast.

The show follows the story of recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth before he got married at the tail end of medical school.

But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife (Danes) disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Caplan is said to be playing Libby, the narrator of the series. FX is yet to confirm the casting.

Brodesser-Akner will serve as the writer of the nine-episode series and will executive produce it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the director duo behind ''Little Miss Sunshine'', will direct multiple episodes of the show.

''Fleishman is in Trouble'' is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios.

Danes is also known for featuring in movies such as ''Romeo + Juliet'', ''The Rainmaker'', ''Les Miserables'', ''The Hours'' and ''Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines''.

She most recently starred in Apple TV Plus limited series ''The Essex Serpent''.

