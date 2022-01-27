Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude as 'Saami Saami' becomes a mass sensation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film 'Pushpa

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:43 IST
Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude as 'Saami Saami' becomes a mass sensation
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. From dialogues to songs, the movie has become a huge hit for several reasons. The film's song 'Saami Saami' went on to become a national sensation and has even been trending across all social media platforms.

Talking about the song's success, Rashmika said, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had great time shooting for saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I've been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable." 'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022