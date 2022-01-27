Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude as 'Saami Saami' becomes a mass sensation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. From dialogues to songs, the movie has become a huge hit for several reasons. The film's song 'Saami Saami' went on to become a national sensation and has even been trending across all social media platforms.

Talking about the song's success, Rashmika said, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had great time shooting for saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number. In the past few days, I've been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable." 'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. (ANI)

