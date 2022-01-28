Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, others will celebrate Betty White's life in NBC special

A whole host of celebrities will be honouring the late Betty White in the NBC primetime special -- 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl'. As per People Magazine, the special is set to air on January 31, exactly one month after the iconic actress died at age 99.

The star-studded TV event will include tributes from President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more. "Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a news release. "The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

White died on December 31, six days after suffering a stroke, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by People Magazine earlier this month. Her death came nearly two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a previous statement.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," he continued. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." Ahead of her centennial year, White herself opened up to People Magazine about how she was feeling about turning 100 years old.

According to the 'Golden Girls' icon, being "born a cockeyed optimist" was the key to her upbeat nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said. "I always find the positive." 'Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl' airs on January 31 at 10 pm ET on NBC. (ANI)

