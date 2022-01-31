Left Menu

Raj & DK to direct crime-thriller 'Guns & Gulaabs' for Netflix

The Family Man creators Raj and DK are all set to direct crime-thriller Guns Gulaabs for Netflix, which marks their first directorial venture with the streaming giant.

Raj & DK to direct crime-thriller 'Guns & Gulaabs' for Netflix
''The Family Man'' creators Raj and DK are all set to direct crime-thriller ''Guns & Gulaabs'' for Netflix, which marks their first directorial venture with the streaming giant.

The the writer-director duo, whose full name is Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. are more famously known as Raj & DK. Their filmography included titles such as ''Stree'', ''Go Goa Gone'', ''Shor In The City'', and ''99''.

Inspired by the misfits of the world,''Guns & Gulaabs'' is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

“Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, 'Cinema Bandi'. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, 'Guns & Gulaabs'. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country,'' Raj & DK said in a statement. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo, into 'Guns & Gulaabs' which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.” The series is created, directed and produced by Raj & DK. They are also on board as writers alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora.

