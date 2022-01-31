Left Menu

Raqesh Bapat showers Shamita Shetty with love, says 'you won everyone's heart'

Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:57 IST
Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love. He shared an adorable picture with Shamita which was clicked post the 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. Alongside the image, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note in which he talked about how he is proud of Shamita's journey on the reality show.

"Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa," he wrote. For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

