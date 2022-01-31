Left Menu

14th edition of 'LaLitTana' brings together Indian Ocean poets

The 14th edition of the Embassy of India Antananarivo's literary event, 'LaLitTana', was held online on January 28, 2022, with the theme of 'Ocean'.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:05 IST
14th edition of 'LaLitTana' brings together Indian Ocean poets
14th edition of LaLitTana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

The 14th edition of the Embassy of India Antananarivo's literary event, 'LaLitTana', was held online on January 28, 2022, with the theme of 'Ocean'. Poets from across the Indian Ocean countries namely Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Reunion (France), India, Kenya, Comoros, Maldives, Zanzibar, and Seychelles read their poems on this occasion.

During the literary event, Malagasy poet Andrea Lalatiana, known by her pen name 'Antigone', opened the reading with her two poems, one of which read, ''It arrived suddenly, like an unexpected guest without knocking at the door /he took everything with him /the brownish ocean, the cyclone." Sukrita Paul Kumar, a poet, born and raised in Kenya recounted a poem about her journey from Mombasa to Bombay on a ship.

Other poets who read at the event included Indran Amirthanayagam from Sri Lanka, Umar Timol from Mauritius, Ibrahim Waheed 'Ogaru', from the Maldives, Malavika Vyawahare from Reunion (France), Sonnet Mondal from India, Packiyanathan Ahilan from Sri Lanka and Nassor Hilal Kharusi from Zanzibar. The event's host and poet-diplomat Abhay K. closed the session by reading the poems of Mab Elhad, a poet from Comoros and Linda Hoareau, from Seychelles, along with his own poem 'Ocean' and the first few stanzas of his book-length poem 'Monsoon'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022