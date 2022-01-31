Tower of God Chapter 529: Rachel could try to kill Bam

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Tower of God Chapter 528 is the upcoming installment that will highlight the journey of Bam and his friends. Bam will go on a new journey with his friends in search of the unknown.

Tower of God recap

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel.

In the recent chapters of the manhwa Tower of God, we saw the battle of Lyborick vs. Kallavan. The mystery behind the Tower is yet to be solved. When Lyborick warns Lord Zahard not to open the gate, Zahard doesn't care, as he thinks it will help solve some mysteries.

Besides, when the player reaches the destination, Voice announces that the survival game and mouse hang game within the Cat Tower have ended. The stage is blown after its work is over. Lyborick reveals that Irregular is at the 3rd Wall inside the teleporter ship, since he met Princess Maschenny.

Yu Hansung and Pudidy are in search of 'Irregular.' However, they get Rachel. Rachel is an 'Irregular.'

Tower of God Chapter 529 prediction

Bam has never met her before. Bam learns that 'Irregular' is a person who was not chosen from within the Middle and Outer Towers to climb the Tower through Headon's normal selection of Regulars, but who entered the First Floor from the outside. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated.

According to Headon, Rachel has to perform a special test, telling her that she will be allowed to climb if she defeats Bam without any help from others. She demands a special weapon and Headon gives her a bodyguard that will die in her place but once.

Many things could be predicted for Tower of God Chapter 529. Before being friends, Rachel could try to kill Bam. The spoilers are expected to be out five or six days before the manga's original release.

Tower of God Chapter 529 might show Rachel becoming jealous and advising Bam to stay away from her mind and tries to find out the opportunity to kill him. But somehow she could push Bam into the Shinsulake. When the others will find her alone, they ask where Bam is and she might say the bull came then passes out. Everyone assumes Bam is defeated and decides that as a favor to him they will help Rachel reach the top.

On the other hand, Pudidy and Persue might be trapped in the middle of the way, however, Pudity hates thinking negatively so he counsels Persue to think positively. Let's wait for the Raw Scans of Tower of God Chapter 529 to be out just before its release.

Tower of God Chapter 529 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 6, 2022. You can read the released chapters on towerofgod.com's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean manhwa releases.

