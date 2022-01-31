Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240: Mitsuya might redesign uniform of Takemichi gang

One of the highly anticipated Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 will follow its original release schedule that is on Tuesday. The manga is critically acclaimed and praised in Japan and gradually getting famous throughout the world. As of September 2021, Tokyo Revengers had over 40 million copies in circulation. The manga won the 44th Kodansha Manga Award for the Shōnen category in 2020.

In the latest chapter, namely, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 239, Takemichi and his gang Thousand Winters attend the fashion competition to watch the final round where Mitsuya's work is presented. When Mitsuya gets the chance to present his creation, he unveils it with the theme, "Twin Dragons." It awes and impresses everyone in the hall. He comes onto the stage wearing his gang costume, and Takemichi observes he has Draken's tattoo on the side of his head.

The judge is quite impressed and comments, "a very bold yet thorough job." He wins the competition and enters the fashion world. Takemichi gives a standing ovation and thinks that had Draken been present there, it could have been a dream-come-true moment for him.

But Mitsuya takes an unexpected move that shocks everyone. He rejects the award. The situation becomes tense, as the judge and the audience become angry about his decision. He is ruining his career. However, he says that he participated in the competition just to honor the sacrifice of his closest friend and that the award does not matter to him, no matter how magnificent it is.

Takemichi looks at him and feels his emotion, but the crowd taunts him. The chapter ends with the quote "The real trophy was the friends we made along the way." However, it is clear that Mitsuya definitely has a bright future ahead though he rejected the award.

Also, Mitsuya joins Thousand Winters. Chifuyu's logo for Thousand Winters is rejected, therefore Mitsuya might design a new uniform for the gang in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240. According to Recent Highlights, the uniform that Mitsuya was wearing might become the Takemichi gang's new uniform.

The media also predicts that he might cut down his hair and take the style of Draken. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240, Mitsuya might pay tribute to his best pal Draken by copying his hairstyle and the tattoo on his head.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 will be released on February 1, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

